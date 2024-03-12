Is It Time To Consider Buying Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)?

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$6.77 and falling to the lows of US$5.28. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Coda Octopus Group's current trading price of US$5.57 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Coda Octopus Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Coda Octopus Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.9x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.14x, which means if you buy Coda Octopus Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Coda Octopus Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Coda Octopus Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Coda Octopus Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Coda Octopus Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CODA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CODA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CODA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CODA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Coda Octopus Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

