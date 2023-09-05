Is It Time To Consider Buying Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)?

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$26.66 and falling to the lows of US$16.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Computer Programs and Systems' current trading price of US$16.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Computer Programs and Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Computer Programs and Systems?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Computer Programs and Systems’s ratio of 47.87x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 51.19x, which means if you buy Computer Programs and Systems today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Computer Programs and Systems should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Computer Programs and Systems’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Computer Programs and Systems look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Computer Programs and Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CPSI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CPSI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CPSI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for CPSI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Computer Programs and Systems at this point in time. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Computer Programs and Systems (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

