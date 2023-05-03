Is It Time To Consider Buying Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO)?

Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Corum Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Corum Group Worth?

According to my valuation model, Corum Group seems to be fairly priced at around 8.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Corum Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$0.04, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Corum Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Corum Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Corum Group's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in COO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on COO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Corum Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Corum Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

