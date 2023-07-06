Is It Time To Consider Buying Covestro AG (ETR:1COV)?

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Covestro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Covestro?

Great news for investors – Covestro is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €69.37, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Covestro’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Covestro look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Covestro, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 0.6% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since 1COV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1COV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 1COV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

