Is It Time To Consider Buying Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €9.84 and falling to the lows of €8.72. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deutsche Lufthansa's current trading price of €8.85 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deutsche Lufthansa’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Deutsche Lufthansa?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Deutsche Lufthansa’s ratio of 11.48x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 8.78x, which means if you buy Deutsche Lufthansa today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Deutsche Lufthansa should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Deutsche Lufthansa’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Deutsche Lufthansa?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Deutsche Lufthansa's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LHA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LHA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LHA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for LHA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Deutsche Lufthansa has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

