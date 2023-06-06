Is It Time To Consider Buying Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG)?

Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.06 and falling to the lows of AU$0.048. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Resource Development Group's current trading price of AU$0.048 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Resource Development Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Resource Development Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Resource Development Group’s ratio of 16.18x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.99x, which means if you buy Resource Development Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Resource Development Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Resource Development Group’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Resource Development Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Resource Development Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RDG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RDG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RDG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for RDG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Resource Development Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Resource Development Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Resource Development Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

