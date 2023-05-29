Is It Time To Consider Buying Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA)?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.91 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Directa Plus' current trading price of UK£0.72 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Directa Plus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Directa Plus?

Good news, investors! Directa Plus is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.05, but it is currently trading at UK£0.72 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Directa Plus’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Directa Plus?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Directa Plus' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DCTA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DCTA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DCTA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

