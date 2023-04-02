Is It Time To Consider Buying Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ecolab’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Ecolab Worth?

According to my valuation model, Ecolab seems to be fairly priced at around 12.62% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ecolab today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $146.98, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Ecolab has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Ecolab generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 88% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ecolab. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ECL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ECL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ecolab has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Ecolab, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

