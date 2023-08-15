Is It Time To Consider Buying Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)?

While Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Escalade’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Escalade Worth?

Escalade is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Escalade’s ratio of 26.83x is above its peer average of 15.84x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Leisure industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Escalade’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Escalade generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Escalade's earnings are expected to increase by 79%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ESCA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ESCA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESCA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ESCA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Escalade, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Escalade (including 1 which is significant).

