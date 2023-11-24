Is It Time To Consider Buying FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)?

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$7.40 and falling to the lows of US$5.76. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FAT Brands' current trading price of US$5.86 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FAT Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In FAT Brands?

Good news, investors! FAT Brands is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $7.76, but it is currently trading at US$5.86 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because FAT Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from FAT Brands?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, FAT Brands' earnings are expected to increase by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FAT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FAT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FAT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that FAT Brands has 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

