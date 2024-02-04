Is It Time To Consider Buying FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine FDM Group (Holdings)’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is FDM Group (Holdings) Still Cheap?

FDM Group (Holdings) appears to be overvalued by 27% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£4.47 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of £3.53. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, FDM Group (Holdings)’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from FDM Group (Holdings)?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for FDM Group (Holdings), at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe FDM is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The company’s price has climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into FDM Group (Holdings), you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FDM Group (Holdings) (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

