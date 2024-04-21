Is It Time To Consider Buying Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$134 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$101. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Floor & Decor Holdings' current trading price of US$108 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Floor & Decor Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Floor & Decor Holdings?

Floor & Decor Holdings appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Floor & Decor Holdings’s ratio of 47.03x is above its peer average of 15.41x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Floor & Decor Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Floor & Decor Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 51% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Floor & Decor Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FND’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FND should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FND for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for FND, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

