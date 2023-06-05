Is It Time To Consider Buying Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN)?

While Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the SWX, with a relatively tight range of CHF161 to CHF176. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Flughafen Zürich’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Flughafen Zürich Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Flughafen Zürich is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF270.82, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Flughafen Zürich’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Flughafen Zürich generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Flughafen Zürich. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FHZN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FHZN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FHZN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

