Is It Time To Consider Buying Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW)?

Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NZSE over the last few months, increasing to NZ$9.59 at one point, and dropping to the lows of NZ$8.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Freightways Group's current trading price of NZ$8.48 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Freightways Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Freightways Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Freightways Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is NZ$9.91, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Freightways Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Freightways Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Freightways Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FRW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FRW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Freightways Group and we think they deserve your attention.

