Is It Time To Consider Buying GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth of 17% on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading around its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine GoDaddy’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is GoDaddy Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – GoDaddy is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.91x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.11x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that GoDaddy’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will GoDaddy generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for GoDaddy, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GDDY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GDDY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GDDY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that GoDaddy has 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

