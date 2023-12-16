Is It Time To Consider Buying Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC)?

Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Greatech Technology Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Greatech Technology Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Greatech Technology Berhad’s ratio of 39.89x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Greatech Technology Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Greatech Technology Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Greatech Technology Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Greatech Technology Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 54%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GREATEC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GREATEC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GREATEC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GREATEC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

