Is It Time To Consider Buying Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)?

While Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Grid Dynamics Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Grid Dynamics Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Grid Dynamics Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 3.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Grid Dynamics Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $11.72, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Grid Dynamics Holdings’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Grid Dynamics Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 23% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Grid Dynamics Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GDYN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GDYN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Grid Dynamics Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Grid Dynamics Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Grid Dynamics Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

