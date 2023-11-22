Is It Time To Consider Buying H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$45.96 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$34.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether H World Group's current trading price of US$36.15 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at H World Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In H World Group?

According to my valuation model, H World Group seems to be fairly priced at around 1.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy H World Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $36.77, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because H World Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from H World Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. H World Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HTHT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HTHT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in H World Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

