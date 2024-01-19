Is It Time To Consider Buying HAEMATO AG (ETR:HAEK)?

While HAEMATO AG (ETR:HAEK) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 39% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at HAEMATO’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is HAEMATO Worth?

Great news for investors – HAEMATO is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that HAEMATO’s ratio of 15.12x is below its peer average of 19.1x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. However, given that HAEMATO’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from HAEMATO?

XTRA:HAEK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for HAEMATO, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HAEK is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HAEK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HAEK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into HAEMATO, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of HAEMATO.

If you are no longer interested in HAEMATO, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

