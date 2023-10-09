Is It Time To Consider Buying Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$38.72 and falling to the lows of US$30.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Harley-Davidson's current trading price of US$30.25 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Harley-Davidson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Harley-Davidson

What Is Harley-Davidson Worth?

According to my valuation model, Harley-Davidson seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Harley-Davidson today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $34.34, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Harley-Davidson’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Harley-Davidson?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Harley-Davidson, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -10%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HOG seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HOG for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on HOG should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Harley-Davidson at this point in time. Be aware that Harley-Davidson is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Harley-Davidson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.