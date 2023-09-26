Is It Time To Consider Buying Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)?

While Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$6.07 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$4.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Harvard Bioscience's current trading price of US$4.09 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Harvard Bioscience’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Harvard Bioscience?

Good news, investors! Harvard Bioscience is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $6.55, but it is currently trading at US$4.09 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Harvard Bioscience’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Harvard Bioscience look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Harvard Bioscience. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HBIO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HBIO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HBIO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Harvard Bioscience as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Harvard Bioscience you should be aware of.

