Is It Time To Consider Buying Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$36.57 and falling to the lows of US$30.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Haverty Furniture Companies' current trading price of US$30.67 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Haverty Furniture Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Haverty Furniture Companies Worth?

Good news, investors! Haverty Furniture Companies is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Haverty Furniture Companies’s ratio of 8.84x is below its peer average of 15.71x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. What’s more interesting is that, Haverty Furniture Companies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Haverty Furniture Companies look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Haverty Furniture Companies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HVT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HVT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HVT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Haverty Furniture Companies and you'll want to know about this.

