Is It Time To Consider Buying InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)?

While InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$117 and falling to the lows of US$95.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether InterDigital's current trading price of US$96.63 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at InterDigital’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is InterDigital Worth?

Good news, investors! InterDigital is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.5x is currently well-below the industry average of 43.06x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, InterDigital’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of InterDigital look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of InterDigital, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although IDCC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to IDCC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IDCC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that InterDigital has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

