Is It Time To Consider Buying LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)?

While LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at LSB Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is LSB Industries Worth?

Good news, investors! LSB Industries is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that LSB Industries’s ratio of 6.86x is below its peer average of 21.13x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because LSB Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of LSB Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for LSB Industries, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LXU is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LXU, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LXU for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about LSB Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for LSB Industries (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

