Is It Time To Consider Buying Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SGX:5LY)?

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SGX:5LY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Marco Polo Marine’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Marco Polo Marine?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.21x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.2x, which means if you buy Marco Polo Marine today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Marco Polo Marine should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Marco Polo Marine’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Marco Polo Marine look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Marco Polo Marine's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 5LY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 5LY? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 5LY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 5LY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

