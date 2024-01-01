Is It Time To Consider Buying Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)?

While Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Worth?

Great news for investors – Marriott Vacations Worldwide is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.82x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.54x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Marriott Vacations Worldwide?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since VAC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VAC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VAC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

