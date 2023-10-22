Is It Time To Consider Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)?

Let's talk about the popular Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$359 and falling to the lows of US$312. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Microsoft's current trading price of US$327 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Microsoft’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Microsoft Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microsoft today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $373.23, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Microsoft has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Microsoft?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Microsoft's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 51%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MSFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MSFT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Microsoft.

