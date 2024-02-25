Is It Time To Consider Buying Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)?

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 15% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Nexstar Media Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Nexstar Media Group?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Nexstar Media Group’s ratio of 12.77x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.14x, which means if you buy Nexstar Media Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Nexstar Media Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Nexstar Media Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Nexstar Media Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Nexstar Media Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 93%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NXST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NXST? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NXST, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for NXST, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Nexstar Media Group (including 1 which is potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in Nexstar Media Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

