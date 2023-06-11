Is It Time To Consider Buying OHB SE (ETR:OHB)?

While OHB SE (ETR:OHB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of €30.35 to €32.90. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at OHB’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is OHB Worth?

Great news for investors – OHB is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that OHB’s ratio of 15.55x is below its peer average of 22.49x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry. OHB’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from OHB?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 84% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for OHB. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since OHB is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OHB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OHB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for OHB (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in OHB, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

