Is It Time To Consider Buying Primo Water Corporation (TSE:PRMW)?

While Primo Water Corporation (TSE:PRMW) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 27% in the past couple of months on the TSX. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Primo Water’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Primo Water Worth?

Primo Water appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Primo Water’s ratio of 44.52x is above its peer average of 24.44x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Beverage industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Primo Water’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Primo Water?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Primo Water. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PRMW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PRMW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PRMW for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PRMW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Primo Water at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Primo Water (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

