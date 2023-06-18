Is It Time To Consider Buying QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)?

Let's talk about the popular QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine QUALCOMM’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is QUALCOMM Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy QUALCOMM today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $131.98, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since QUALCOMM’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will QUALCOMM generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for QUALCOMM, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, QCOM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QCOM for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on QCOM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

