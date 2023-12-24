Is It Time To Consider Buying Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Rightmove’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Rightmove?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 13.62% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Rightmove today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £5.03, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Rightmove has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Rightmove?

LSE:RMV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Rightmove's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RMV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RMV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

