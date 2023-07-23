Is It Time To Consider Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)?

Let's talk about the popular The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sherwin-Williams’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Sherwin-Williams Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$269 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 30% compared to my intrinsic value of $206.10. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Sherwin-Williams’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Sherwin-Williams look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sherwin-Williams. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SHW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SHW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SHW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SHW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

