Is It Time To Consider Buying Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)?

Let's talk about the popular Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €185 and falling to the lows of €159. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Siemens' current trading price of €173 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Siemens’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Siemens Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Siemens is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €270.79, but it is currently trading at €173 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Siemens’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Siemens?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 10.0% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Siemens, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SIE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SIE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SIE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Siemens as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Siemens you should know about.

