Is It Time To Consider Buying Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP)?

Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.54 and falling to the lows of RM0.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sime Darby Property Berhad's current trading price of RM0.47 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sime Darby Property Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Sime Darby Property Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.12x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.09x, which means if you buy Sime Darby Property Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Sime Darby Property Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Sime Darby Property Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Sime Darby Property Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Sime Darby Property Berhad's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SIMEPROP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SIMEPROP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SIMEPROP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SIMEPROP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Sime Darby Property Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

