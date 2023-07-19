Is It Time To Consider Buying SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)?

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €112 and falling to the lows of €83.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SMA Solar Technology's current trading price of €90.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SMA Solar Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is SMA Solar Technology Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 30.19x is currently well-above the industry average of 18.37x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SMA Solar Technology’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from SMA Solar Technology?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SMA Solar Technology's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? S92’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe S92 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on S92 for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for S92, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SMA Solar Technology (including 1 which can't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in SMA Solar Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

