Is It Time To Consider Buying Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM)?

While Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 40% in the past couple of months on the AIM. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Somero Enterprises’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Somero Enterprises?

According to our valuation model, Somero Enterprises seems to be fairly priced at around 4.9% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Somero Enterprises today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £3.78, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Somero Enterprises has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Somero Enterprises generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Somero Enterprises, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SOM seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SOM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on SOM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Somero Enterprises, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Somero Enterprises has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

