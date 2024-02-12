Is It Time To Consider Buying SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)?

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), is not the largest company out there, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of US$50.58 to US$52.02 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SP Plus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In SP Plus?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that SP Plus’s ratio of 29.11x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 26.94x, which means if you buy SP Plus today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe SP Plus should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that SP Plus’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SP Plus?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 100% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SP Plus. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SP? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SP, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SP Plus you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in SP Plus, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

