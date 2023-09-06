Is It Time To Consider Buying Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sphere Entertainment’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Sphere Entertainment Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Sphere Entertainment seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sphere Entertainment today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $40.78, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sphere Entertainment’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Sphere Entertainment generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sphere Entertainment, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SPHR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPHR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on SPHR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Sphere Entertainment at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sphere Entertainment.

