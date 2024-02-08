Is It Time To Consider Buying Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 29% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Topgolf Callaway Brands’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Topgolf Callaway Brands Worth?

Good news, investors! Topgolf Callaway Brands is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $19.79, but it is currently trading at US$13.01 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Topgolf Callaway Brands’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Topgolf Callaway Brands generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Topgolf Callaway Brands, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MODG is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MODG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MODG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Topgolf Callaway Brands, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Topgolf Callaway Brands is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Topgolf Callaway Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

