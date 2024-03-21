Is It Time To Consider Buying Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)?

While Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Tower Semiconductor’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Tower Semiconductor Worth?

Great news for investors – Tower Semiconductor is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Tower Semiconductor’s ratio of 7.11x is below its peer average of 29.29x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Tower Semiconductor’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Tower Semiconductor look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Tower Semiconductor, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TSEM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TSEM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TSEM for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Tower Semiconductor as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Tower Semiconductor.

If you are no longer interested in Tower Semiconductor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

