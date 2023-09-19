Is It Time To Consider Buying Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)?

Let's talk about the popular Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$422 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$372. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tyler Technologies' current trading price of US$390 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tyler Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Tyler Technologies

Is Tyler Technologies Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at US$390 compared to my intrinsic value of $323.42. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. In addition to this, it seems like Tyler Technologies’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Tyler Technologies look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 92% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tyler Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TYL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TYL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TYL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for TYL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tyler Technologies you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Tyler Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.