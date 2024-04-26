Is It Time To Consider Buying Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET)?

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 33% in the past couple of months on the AIM. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Vianet Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Vianet Group

Is Vianet Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Vianet Group is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.89, but it is currently trading at UK£1.16 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Vianet Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Vianet Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Vianet Group's case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since VNET is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VNET for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VNET. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Story continues

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Vianet Group.

If you are no longer interested in Vianet Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.