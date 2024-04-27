Is It Time To Consider Buying Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)?

While Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$10.99 and falling to the lows of US$7.95. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Viavi Solutions' current trading price of US$8.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Viavi Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Viavi Solutions?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at US$8.01 compared to our intrinsic value of $6.10. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like Viavi Solutions’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Viavi Solutions generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Viavi Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in VIAV’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe VIAV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VIAV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VIAV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Viavi Solutions has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

