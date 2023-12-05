Is It Time To Consider Buying Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)?

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Watts Water Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Watts Water Technologies Worth?

According to my valuation model, Watts Water Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 6.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Watts Water Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $211.83, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Watts Water Technologies’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Watts Water Technologies look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Watts Water Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WTS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WTS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Watts Water Technologies mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Watts Water Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

