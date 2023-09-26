Is It Time To Consider Buying Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE)?

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$32.20 and falling to the lows of CA$27.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Westshore Terminals Investment's current trading price of CA$28.07 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Westshore Terminals Investment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Westshore Terminals Investment?

Westshore Terminals Investment is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Westshore Terminals Investment’s ratio of 22.72x is above its peer average of 12.86x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Infrastructure industry. In addition to this, it seems like Westshore Terminals Investment’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Westshore Terminals Investment look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Westshore Terminals Investment. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WTE’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe WTE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WTE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WTE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Westshore Terminals Investment has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

