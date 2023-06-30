Is It Time To Consider Buying WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC)?

Let's talk about the popular WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC). The company's shares led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine WiseTech Global’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In WiseTech Global?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy WiseTech Global today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$89.98, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, WiseTech Global’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of WiseTech Global look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. WiseTech Global's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 100%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WTC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WTC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

