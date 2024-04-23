Is It Time To Consider Buying Xaar plc (LON:XAR)?

While Xaar plc (LON:XAR) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Xaar’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Xaar?

Great news for investors – Xaar is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.70, but it is currently trading at UK£1.15 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Xaar’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Xaar generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 75% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Xaar. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since XAR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XAR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy XAR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Xaar.

