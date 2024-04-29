Is It Time To Consider Buying Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN)?

While Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 14% on the SWX over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Ypsomed Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ypsomed Holding Still Cheap?

Ypsomed Holding appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 63.61x is currently well-above the industry average of 43.75x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Ypsomed Holding’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Ypsomed Holding look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 59% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ypsomed Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? YPSN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe YPSN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on YPSN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for YPSN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

