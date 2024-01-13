Is It Time To Consider Buying Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Yum! Brands’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Yum! Brands?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 13.84% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Yum! Brands today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $113.43, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Yum! Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Yum! Brands?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Yum! Brands' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in YUM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on YUM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

